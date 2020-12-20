Shah addressed a roadshow in Bolpur on Sunday and urged people to vote for the BJP in next year's assembly elections, saying the saffron party under the leadership of PM Modi will make the state "sonar Bangla" if it is voted to power.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday once again attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal for the political violence in the state and said that the people want to get rid of them.

On day 2 of his West Bengal visit, Shah addressed a roadshow in Bolpur and urged people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in next year's assembly elections, saying the saffron party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the state "sonar Bangla" if it is voted to power.

He noted that his roadshow in Bolpur shows the anger of Bengal's public towards Mamata Banerjee and said that they want to get rid of "political violence, corruption, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration".

"I have attended and organised several roadshows in my life but have never seen one like this. This roadshow is a reflection of people's anger against the Mamata Banerjee government. This crowd reflects people's faith in the agenda of development of Narendra Modi Ji," Shah was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Later in the day, Shah also addressed a press conference and condemned the attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy, saying political violence at its pinnacle in West Bengal, noting that over 300 saffron party workers have been killed in the state.

"I want to tell all TMC leaders that they must not be under the wrong impression that the BJP will stop with such attacks. We will work to establish our base in West Bengal," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

'Centre is brazenly interfering with states'

While Amit Shah held a mega roadshow in West Bengal, Chief Minister and TMC supremo attacked the Centre for "brazenly interfering" with state government functioning by "transferring police officers".

In a tweet, the TMC supremo also thanked Congress' Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Captain Amarinder Singh and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal "for showing solidarity to people of Bengal and reaffirming their commitment to federalism".

About Shah's two-day visit:

Shah, who arrived in Kolkata on Saturday, is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. On Sunday, he attended a cultural programme at Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, Birbhum. He also paid floral tributes to Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra-Bhavana, Shantiniketan, Birbhum, earlier today.

Meanwhile, Shah had also addressed a mega rally on Saturday welcomed the rebel TMC leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari and Sunil Mondal, in the BJP.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma