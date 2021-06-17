Paras, who is the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, slammed Chirag for the party's poor performance in last year's Bihar assembly election after he went against Nitish Kumar's JDU.

Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Thursday announced that Lok Sabha MP and Chirag Paswan's paternal uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras has been elected unopposed as the party national president. This comes days after Paras led a coup against his nephew Chirag and removed him as the party's leader in the Lok Sabha.

Paras, who is the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, slammed Chirag for the party's poor performance in last year's Bihar assembly election after he went against Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United. He further claimed that the LJP had performed well under his leadership in the 2019 Lok Sabha election but despite that he was removed from post of the party's Bihar unit chief.

"You must ask Chirag Paswan why did he remove me from the state president's post. We contested Bihar elections under my supervision and won six seats. We received the highest percentage of the vote as per the election commission," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Raju Tiwari appointed as LJP's Bihar chief

Earlier on Wednesday, Chirag appointed Raju Tiwari as the party's Bihar unit president in place of Prince Raj after a sexual assault case surfaced against him. A woman has filed a complaint of sexual assault against Raj at Delhi's Connaught Place police station.

"On 15 June, a woman filed a sexual assault complaint at Delhi's Connaught Place police station against Chirag Paswan's cousin Prince Raj Paswan. The three-page complaint is being investigated upon. The police is yet to register an FIR," ANI quoted Delhi Police sources as saying.

Meanwhile, Chirag, who has blamed the JDU for the split in the LJP, also wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, stating that the decision of announcing Pashupati as leader of LJP in the Lower House was contrary to the provisions of the party's Constitution. He also requested Birla to issue a new circular in his favour as leader of LJP in the House.

