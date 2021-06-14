Pashupati Kumar Paras, who asserted that the LJP is still a part of the BJP-led NDA, said that the party leaders are not happy with Chirag Paswan after he went all out against JDU's Nitish Kumar.

Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: In a massive development in the politics of Bihar, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Chirag Paswan's paternal uncle, was unanimously elected as the Lok Janshakti Party's leader of Lok Sabha. This comes after five of the six LJP MPs revolted against the junior Paswan, following the party's dismal show in last year's assembly election in Bihar.

Paras, who asserted that the LJP is still a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, said that the party leaders are not happy with Chirag after he went all out against Janata Dal-United's Nitish Kumar.

Lauding Kumar, Paras, who is an MP from Hajipur, said that the Bihar Chief Minister is a "vikas purush" (development-oriented man) while adding that he is upset with his nephew, especially after the death of his father and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's death in 2020.

"There are 6 MPs in our party. It was the desire of 5 MPs to save our party. So, I've not broken the party, I've saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as party's national president. I have no objection against him," Paras was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, there has been no comment from Chirag on the issue. However, the junior Paswan, along with his cousin and MP Prince Raj, met his uncle at his residence in Delhi on Monday.

Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, have said that several LJP leaders are not happy Chirag's style of functioning and have blamed him for the split in the party. The sources further said that Chirag has now been left virtually isolated at the top after taking on the mantle following his father's demise.

The LJP in last year's assembly polls in Bihar had failed to win even a single seat after it field candidates against the JDU. Though Chirag said that he is not against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the saffron party was reportedly not happy with the junior Paswan as it left the traditional NDA voters "confused".

However, despite LJP's decision to go solo, the BJP-JDU alliance managed to retain Bihar as the NDA won 125 seats while the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan emerged victorious on 110 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma