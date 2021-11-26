New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Attacking the opposition, mainly Congress, over its dynastic politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that if a party is run by one family for many generations, it isn't good for a healthy democracy. Dynastic parties are a matter of concern to people committed to the Constitution and are against the spirit of democracy, the PM said.

"Party for the family, by the family...do I need to say more? If a party is run by one family for many generations, then, it isn't good for a healthy democracy," said PM Modi at an event on Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament.

"The spirit of the Constitution has also been hurt, every section of the Constitution has also been hurt, when political parties lose their democratic character in themselves. How can the parties which have lost their democratic character protect democracy?" said the Prime Minister.

He further slammed the dynastic politics prevalent in the country. "On the basis of merit, more than one person can go in politics from one family and this will not make the party family-oriented. But one family is in politics generation after generation," the Prime Minister added.

He further said that the country is moving towards a crisis for family-run parties. The Prime Minister further paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who fought during India's independence struggle.

"Constitution Day is the day to salute this House, where many of India's leaders brainstormed to give us the Constitution of India. We also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who fought during India's independence struggle," he said.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic.

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document. The Constitution of India, one of the longest written Constitutions of the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan