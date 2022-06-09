New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: With just one day left for the Rajya Sabha elections, political parties across India have pulled up their socks to keep their MLAs safe from attempts of 'horse-trading'. Many parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, have resorted to resort politics to keep their legislators safe from poaching.

Going by this trend, the BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance in Haryana has moved its MLAs to a resort in Chandigarh. The two parties have said that the MLAs have been called up to discuss the alliance's strategy for the Rajya Sabha polls.

"We've come here (Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh) to understand the process of voting for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. All technical details regarding the poll will be discussed as many MLAs are first-time MLAs. They have never taken part in the Rajya Sabha elections. So it will be decided who will vote for the BJP and for the Independent," Haryana Minister JP Dalal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Similarly, Congress has also moved its MLAs to a resort in Chandigarh. Speaking about the Congress' move, Dalal said that the grand old party is worried and it shows that they have factions within themselves.

"Our win is certain as we have 40 votes for our party. Our alliance partner has 10 votes. I don't understand that Congress had 31 MLAs, yet they are worried. This shows that Congress is a party which is divided in sections. We are not scared. We are roaming freely. We are here only to discuss who has to cast vote for which candidate," he said.

In Karnataka, the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) has also moved its MLAs to a hotel in Bengaluru, according to a report by NDTV. Only one Rajya Sabha seat will go to polls on June 10, making the competition stiff. The JD-S and Congress have vowed to defeat the BJP and joined hands with each other.

"If Congress really wants to defeat the BJP, we have already made an offer of transferring second preferential votes to each other. What else can I do? I have made an open offer, I'm ready for everything for the sake of Karnataka," HD Kumaraswamy said.

Notably, resort politics began in Rajasthan and Maharashtra first ahead of the Rajya Sabha after the BJP, Congress, and Shiv Sena moved their MLAs to hotels amid fears over poaching.

Rajya Sabha elections for 57 seats spread across 15 states and union territories (UTs) will be held on June 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma