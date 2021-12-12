New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Rajya Sabha's recorded a productivity of 52.50 per cent in the second week of the winter session of the Parliament - an increase of 5.60 per cent compared to the previous week that was repeatedly adjourned due to opposition's protest against the suspension of 12 members, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

Rajya Sabha - during the first two weeks of the winter session - spent 34.25 per cent of the functional time on the government's legislative business and passed five bills. Out of the five bills, two were cleared by the Upper House in the first week - the Farm Laws Repeal Bill and the Dam Safety Bills, the ANI sources said.

In the first week, Rajya Sabha had recorded a productivity of 47.70 per cent after it lost 52.30 per cent of its scheduled sitting time, said the Upper House secretariat, adding that a total of 27 Zero Hour and 15 Special Mentions were made in the House.

The opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha have been protesting against the government for the suspension of 12 members that has led to the disruption of the House. The opposition has termed the move "selective and undemocratic", asking the government to revoke the suspension.

However, the government has refused to do so, saying the suspended MPs need to apologise for their "unruly behaviour". Amid this, Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu last week met several opposition MPs and ruling party leaders and ministers, urging both sides to resolve the impasse to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

"The House could not transact any business during the last three days," the Vice President had said, as reported by news agency PTI. "I have struggled to understand if there was any justification in that kind of a narrative being propagated but could not."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma