New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The winter session of the Parliament began on November 29. However, the session has not been much productive so far as both the Houses of the Parliament kept getting adjourned amid the ruckus created by the MPs.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the Rajya Sabha lost over 52.30 per cent of the scheduled sitting time during the first week of the winter session due to "disruptions and forced adjournments". The best productivity of 100 per cent was reported on Friday while its 95 per cent on Thursday, the report stated.

The opposition MPs are particularly irked over the suspension of the 12 lawmakers and have been protesting against the government, calling the move "selective and undemocratic". The MPs have also urged Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to revoke the suspension, who has refused to do so, noting that the lawmakers have not "expressed remorse".

Last week, Naidu also met several opposition leaders and ministers, urging both sides to resolve the impasse. On Thursday, Naidu said that "disapproval of undemocratic conduct in the House cannot be decried as undemocratic".

"The House could not transact any business during the last three days," Naidu said, as reported by news agency PTI. "I have struggled to understand if there was any justification in that kind of a narrative being propagated but could not."

The productivity of Rajya Sabha in first week:

During the first week of the current monsoon session, two Bills -- the Farm Laws Repeal Bill and the Dam Safety Bills -- were passed by the House. As many as 27 Zero Hour and 15 Special Mentions were made in the House. 23 of the listed 67 Starred Questions were orally answered. 8 listed Questions had to be deleted further to suspend members who raised those questions.

Rajya Sabha has taken up the Private Members' Business for the full scheduled time of two and half hours on Friday, doing so after one year nine months and 24 days and after 66 sittings. The last time it happened was on February 7, 2020, during the Budget session, the 251st session of the House.

The Upper House has lost 52.30 per cent of the scheduled sitting time during the first week of the ongoing winter session that concluded Friday on account of disruptions and forced adjournments.

The productivity of the House during the last week has been 47.70 per cent of the scheduled time. However, with the House sitting for 33 minutes beyond the scheduled time on Thursday last, the overall productivity for the first week against the scheduled time has improved to 49.70 per cent.

On Friday last week, 22 Private Members' Bills were introduced in Rajya Sabha and one was discussed. The introduction of one such bill seeking to amend the Preamble of the Constitution was put on hold.

Private Members' Business was not scheduled during the 252nd session, the first full session held under Covid protocol. It was dispensed with during the 252nd to take up other business. No business could be transacted during the 254th session on Fridays, meant for Private Members' Business due to disruptions.

With inputs from agencies

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma