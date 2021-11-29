New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the beginning of the winter session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his government is "ready to discuss all issues and answer all questions", but asserted that the dignity of the House and the Chair must be upheld. In his traditional address ahead of a new session, PM Modi said that the people of India want the Parliament to debate on issues of national interest and find ways for the development of the country.

"This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future," PM Modi was quoted as saying news agency ANI. "Our Government is ready to answer all questions during the Winter Session of the Parliament. We should debate in the Parliament, and maintain the decorum of the proceedings".

The Prime Minister also warned the country over the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and urged MPs to be cautious "as everyone's health is a priority in this hour of crisis". His warning comes at a time when a new variant of the infection - Omicron - has forced countries to reimpose travel restrictions.

"We have administered more than 100 crore doses of Covid vaccines during the challenging times of the pandemic. Now we are moving towards 150 crore doses. The news of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant makes us more alert. We all should stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The Parliament winter session began on Monday and will continue till December 23. The Centre is expected to table 26 bills, including Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, to withdraw the three agricultural acts passed by the Parliament last year. A bill to regulate cryptocurrencies and ban all private players will also be tabled in this session.

The opposition, led by Congress, on the other hand, has prepared to corner the government over the minimum support price (MSP), fuel prices, unemployment and Pegasus snooping charges. It has also demanded a condolence resolution for the farmers who died during the year-long protests against the agricultural acts.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma