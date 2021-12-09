New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will today brief the Parliament on the tragic crash of Indian Air Force Mi-Series helicopter in which India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with his wife and 12 other team members and Army personnel were flying to Wellington from Sulur in Tamil Nadu. The tragic crash led to the death of 13 people out of the 14 onboard the chopper. CDS Rawat's DA Brigadier LS Lidder and SO Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B Sai Teja, Hav Satpal were among other defence personnel on the ill-fated chopper. Group Captain Varun Singh, SC, Directing Staff at DSSC, the sole survivor of the crash, is undergoing treatment at Military Hospital in Wellington.

Here are the LIVE Update from Parliament Winter Session:

11:15 am: The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat will be performed with full military honours. The last rites of other military personnel will be performed with appropriate military honour: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his statement in LS on the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu

11:11 am: Lok Sabha observes two-minute silence on the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other personnel in a military helicopter crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

11:07 am: Group Captain Varun Singh’s health condition is critical but stable. He is under watch and if required, he can be shifted from the Military Hospital, Wellington to the Command Hospital, Bangalore: Sources

11:05 am: Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered a tri-service inquiry into the military chopper crash. The investigation will be led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh. The inquiry team reached Wellington yesterday itself and started the investigation: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Lok Sabha

11:00 am: We've decided not to protest (against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs) today in honour of CDS Bipin Rawat & the soldiers who died in the chopper crash&to pay tribute to them. We'll also attend Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's address: Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in Rajya Sabha

10:45 am: New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with senior ministers in Parliament Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Anurag Singh Thakur are among the attendees

10:30 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Parliament. He will make a statement in Lok Sabha at 11 am followed by the statement in Rajya Sabha on the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

9:15 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will today brief the Parliament on the crash of CDS Bipin Rawat's helicopter in Tamil Nadu. He will first brief the Lok Sabha after which he will address the Rajya Sabha on the matter.

9:00 am: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to bring clarity concerning the date of eligibility of additional quantum of pension to a retired judge. Replying to the debate on the bill which concluded on Tuesday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that it is not written in the memorandum of procedure "that you have to make an appointment in so many days" and expressed reservations over the judgement of Supreme Court made earlier this year.

8:45 am: The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Wednesday informed that the number of jewellers who got themselves registered for hallmarking as of 30 November 2021, is 1,26,373. Choubey in a written reply to Lok Sabha, added, "The number of pieces of jewellery that have been hallmarked since the implementation of mandatory hallmarking of gold ornaments (from 01 July 2021-30 November 2021) is 4.29 Crore."

8:30 am: Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday said that the Department of Consumer Affairs generates consumer awareness through video spots, banners, hoardings, posters, etc. on issues of like salient features of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, Packaged Commodities Rules, Hallmarking, Consumer Grievance Redressal mechanism, etc,

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan