New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The government on Wednesday will try to pass Bills that are already tabled in the Lok Sabha. The two Bills -- The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -- which extend the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) director up to five years -- are likely to be passed by the Lok Sabha. Both Bills were introduced in the Lower House last week.

Here are the Live updates from Parliament Winter Session:

9:57 am: Let's honour the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives (during their stir). Modi Govt is insensitive towards farmers & common people. The rise in prices of essential commodities is burning the monthly budget of every family: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at CCP meeting

9:50 am: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha for discussing farmers' issues including legal guarantee on MSP, ex-gratia payment to kin of farmers who died during their protest, and withdrawal of cases against them

9:45 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Sino-Bhutan MoU on three-step resolution of boundary disputes, that he says, could lead to the transfer of strategically important territory of Doklam being transferred to China

9:40 am: New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi reach parliament for the parliamentary party meeting

9:30 am: Delhi: RJD MP Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA)

9:00 am: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, answering a question on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the agricultural households in Lok Sabha, said that the agriculture sector functioned "smoothly" adding that the government took all necessary measures to ensure smooth operation of agriculture-related activities.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan