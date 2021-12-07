New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the BJP's Parliamentary party meeting at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath here. Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, were present in the meeting along with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23. Both houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated adjournments over the Opposition's demand for revocation of suspension of 12 MPs.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Winter Session:

12:25 pm: Delhi: NCP chief Sharad Pawar and SP MP Jaya Bachchan briefly joined the sit-in protest by the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs at the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises earlier today.

12:10 pm: We found out that Punjab Govt has given Rs 5 Lakh compensation for around 400 farmers; also provided jobs for 152 of them. I have the list. We have made another list of 70 farmers from Haryana. Your govt says that you don't have their names: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

12:00 pm: Around 700 farmers died in farmers' agitation. PM apologised to the nation & farmers of the nation. He accepted that he made a mistake. On 30th Min Agri Min was asked a ques - how many farmers died in the agitation? He said he doesn't have any data: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in LS

11:50 am: I want that the farmers be given their rights, they should be given compensation as well as jobs: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

11:40 am: Delhi: TRS MPs boycott this entire session of the Parliament session from today. Issues for the boycott are paddy procurement, 12 suspended MPs of the Rajya Sabha, and other issues related to Telangana.

11:30 am: We can't afford to let it be perceived by people as something that allows security forces to act with impunity. HM & Defence Min should've addressed House & listened to what House has to say. Instead, you gave a very short statement&walked away without taking questions: S Tharoor

11:25 am: In a state where the Govt claims to be engaged in very successful peace talks, look at the kind of condition they have reduced the state to today. In our Congress party manifesto, we had said that AFSPA has to be reviewed: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

11:20 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today amid demand by the Opposition MPs for the revocation of suspension of the 12 MPs.

11:10 am: Delhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut arrive at the Parliament.

11:00 am: We explained why they had to be suspended. The country has witnessed whatever took place. It's on record. If they apologise even today, we're ready to withdraw the suspension: Union Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi after BJP Parliamentary Party meet on suspended 12 RS MPs

10:55 am: National People's Party (NPP) MP Agatha Sangma gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the demand to repeal AFSPA.

10:50 am: BJP MP Sushil Modi has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded to remove a Member of Parliament (MP) discretionary power to exclusive quota for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya.

10:45 am: Padma Award has been conferred upon common citizens who are doing good work. PM has said to organise events, with such awardees being on live contact (during the event): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi after BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

10:35 am: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting concludes in Delhi.

10:30 am: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers demand of MSP Act, compensation and job for the families of the farmers who died during agitation & withdrawal of cases filed against them.

10:20 am: TRS MP K Keshava Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over "discriminatory crop procurement policy of the Central Govt and non-procurement of crops from Telangana"

10:00 am: TRS to boycott this entire Parliament session from today. They'll stage a brief sit-in protest at Gandhi Statue at Parliament premises & formally announce their decision. Issues for boycott will be paddy procurement, 12 suspended MPs & other issues related to Telangana: Sources

9:50 am: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of compensation to the farmers who died during farmers' agitation over the three farm laws.

9:35 am: PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and other BJP leaders arrive for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.

9:15 am: PM Narendra Modi honoured at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting for announcing the celebration of November 15th (the birthday of Birsa Munda) as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

9:00 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over reports of China setting up villages near Arunachal Pradesh and Doklam.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan