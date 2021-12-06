New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The second week of the Parliament winter session began today with the government planning to introduce several key bills despite the continued protest by opposition MPs against the suspension of 12 members of the Rajya Sabha. The opposition wants the government to revoke the suspensions, but the latter has refused to do so, saying the MPs need to apologise for their "unruly behaviour".

Amid this, the opposition leaders will meet today at the office of the Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out the strategy for the floor. This came after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged both the government and the opposition to end the impasse in the House.

Here are the LIVE Updates from day 6 of the Parliament winter session:

11:20 hours: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union ministers Dr Bharati Pawar, Pralhad Joshi and Arjun Ram Meghwal at the inauguration of the mega health camp at Parliament Annexe today.

11:18 hours: Just In: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm today amid demand by the opposition MPs for the Union Home Minister's statement over Nagaland firing.

11:15 hours: We'll demand that the Home Minister give his statement before both Houses and give his detailed view on the incident, we're expecting it. It's a very sensitive incident. It shouldn't have happened. He should answer why did it happen, says Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge.

11:10 hours: PM Modi holds meeting with top ministers in Parliament to discuss various issues including the Nagaland firing incident and the government's strategy in both Houses.

10:35 hours: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Nagaland firing incident.

10:11 hours: BREAKING: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament today.

9:45 hours: Just In: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says he has decided to suspend his hosting of the Sansad TV show "To the Point" until the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha is revoked.

9:40 hours:The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today.

9:35 hours: Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has given a notice under Rule 168 to move a motion under Rule 167 for a "discussion on Nagaland firing incident which is a matter of great public interest"

9:30 hours: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today.

9:25 hours: Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to move the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for consideration and passing, in Lok Sabha today.

9:20 hours: Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha gives Suspension of Business Notice "to discuss the matters related to the killing of innocent civilians in Nagaland".

9:15 hours: TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price to farmers'.

9:10 hours: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the Nagaland firing incident.

9:05 hours: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the firing incident in Nagaland in which 13 civilians died.

9:00 hours: A five-member TMC delegation, including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, will also visit Nagaland today to meet the families of those who died and got injured in the firing incident at Moh district on Saturday, says Trinamool Congress.

8:55 hours: Meanwhile, it is expected that Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman might address the Parliament today.

8:50 hours: Today, opposition leaders will meet at the office of the Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge at 10 am to chalk out the strategy for the floor.

8:45 hours: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of English Jagran where you can catch all the LIVE Updates from the day 6 of the Parliament winter session.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma