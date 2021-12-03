New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Parliament is all set to witness another stormy session on Friday as the opposition parties are expected to continue their protest against the suspension of MPs. The government has refused to revoke the suspension unless the lawmakers, suspended for their 'unruly behaviour' apologise, noting that the dignity of the House is maintained.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the MPs would once again discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country. On Thursday, a marathon debate was held in Lok Sabha over COVID-19 with 74 members expressing their views. During the debate, the MPs had expressed concern over Omicron variant and raised queries about "booster dose".

Here are the LIVE Updates from day 5 of Parliament winter session:

9:30 hours: At 46th Session of UNHRC, India stressed its abiding commitment to the aspirations of Tamils of Sri Lanka. India believes that delivering on the legitimate aspirations of the Tamil community is in the best interests of Sri Lanka, said Ministry of External Affairs in a written reply Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

9:20 hours: The Ministry has taken up with foreign governments the need for easing travel restrictions on Indian students in foreign universities. Travel restrictions eased for Indian students to travel to many countries including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Germany, etc, said Ministry of External Affairs in a written reply Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

As of 29 November, 99 countries provided for ease of travel for fully vaccinated Indians based on recognition of India’s Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates either through mutual recognition or through their universally applicable health protocols, it added.

9:15 hours: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha "to discuss the killing of innocent farmers through rash driving by the son of MoS Home in Lakhimpur Kheri district, to direct the government to ensure the culprit punished and ask the PM to dismiss the MoS Home."

9:10 hours: It is expected that the members would also discuss the COVID-19 situation in India. So far, India has reported two cases of the Omicron variant. However, the government has said that there is no need to panic, but urged citizens to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms.

9:05 hours: The opposition leaders has said that their protest against the suspension of MPs would continue on Friday until the order is revoked. However, the Centre has refused to revoke the suspension, asking the MPs to apologise for their "unruly behaviour".

