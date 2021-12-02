New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Both Houses of the Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - are set to assembly for the fourth consecutive day today. It is expected that the uproar over the suspension of MPs would continue in both Houses. The MPs, who were suspended over their 'unruly behaviour', are protesting near the Gandhi statue and have demanded that their suspension should be revoked. The government, however, has said that the MPs should apologise for their behaviour, noting that the dignity of the House should be maintained.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the COVID-19 situation in India might also be discussed today at the Parliament. The Centre has revised its guidelines for international travellers and deferred the resumption of international flights amid fears over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that was detected in South Africa last week.

Here are the LIVE updates from day 4 of Parliament Winter Session:

9:09 hours: TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of 'national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price to farmers'.

9:00 hours: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to "discuss damage followed by heavy floods and excessive rainfall in Tamil Nadu, to direct the Government to announce compensation of Rs 4,626 crore flood relief for affected farmers and people who lost their property."

8:53 hours: It is also expected that the Parliament might discuss the COVID-19 situation in India today amid fears over the Omicron variant. It should be noted that India has deferred the resumption of international flights, which were set to resume on December 15.

8:49 hours: The uproar over the suspension of 12 MPs will likely continue today in the Parliament. The MPs have demanded that their suspension should be revoked. However, the Centre has said that the MPs should apologise for their behaviour, noting that the dignity of the House should be maintained.

