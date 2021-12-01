New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held in Parliament on Wednesday, the third day of the ongoing winter session. The meeting will be held around 1 pm. The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday. On the first day of the session, both the Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021. However, the Opposition parties created a ruckus alleging that the government passed the Bill without having a discussion on the floor. The second day of the session also remained a jerk as the Opposition leaders held protests and walkouts over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. The winter session is likely to conclude on December 23.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Day 3 of the Winter Session of Parliament:

10:32 am: Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice demanding a 'discussion on legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price and financial assistance to families of farmers who lost their lives during protest

10:27 am: Opposition leaders protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs of Rajya Sabha

10:22 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to "discuss the actual number of COVID19 deaths and direct the Govt to ensure that the poor get Rs 4 lakhs each."

10:17 am: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given a suspension of business notice in the House over the issue of 'price rise of essential commodities like food grains, edible oils, petrol-diesel and LPG cooking gas.'

10:10 am: TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum support Price to farmers'

10:05 am: Winter session of Parliament | Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on "high rate of inflation, price hike of LPG cylinders"

10:00 am: The political battle over the suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs will continue outside the Parliament as 12 suspended MPs from the Rajya Sabha have decided to sit on a protest in front of Gandhi statue on Parliament premises.

9:45 am: A minor fire broke out in Parliament premises on Wednesday morning, which was doused by the firemen in just 10 minutes, an official said.According to the official, the fire broke out at 8.00 a.m. in room no. 59 of the Parliament building.

