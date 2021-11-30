New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session on Monday suspended 12 of its members for the rest of the current session on account of "unruly and violent behaviour" during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Joshi later said "if the suspended members seek apology as per the rules, then a deliberation may be done regarding the future" course of action. The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

Meanwhile, a year and two months after the President gave assent to the three contentious farm laws, the Parliament on Monday passed a bill to repeal them, a demand kept alive by the farmers and opposition parties alike for the past year. First the Lok Sabha and then the Rajya Sabha passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 by voice vote sans a debate amid heavy sloganeering by the opposition that wanted a discussion on the issue. In both houses, the Bill was passed within minutes of introduction by the government.

Here are the LIVE UPdates from Day 2 of Parliament Winter Session:

8:24 am: As per sources, the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended Monday for the remaining part of the session will speak to Vice President and RS Speaker Venkaiah Naidu to ask for a review.

8:15 am: These dramas are very old... Every party wants to be the leader (of Opposition parties). Mamata Banerjee wants to be the leader. The days of Sonia Gandhi are over: BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh on TMC skipping Opposition meeting called by Congress

8:10 am: The suspension of 12 MPs of opposition parties from the Rajya Sabha has again created a rift between the government and the Opposition. Sources said the government advocated action against them over the unprecedented disruptions witnessed in the House on the last day of the monsoon session to "maintain the decorum of Parliament". They said if the members against whom action has been taken, seek apology as per the rules, then there could be deliberation about the future course of action.

8:00 am: Representatives of Facebook on Monday appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology (IT), which asked them about whistleblower Sophie Zhang and the allegations made by her in the form of a submission to the Committee. The Shashi Tharoor-led committee members further grilled Facebook officials over its mechanism to control hate speech and issues of safeguarding citizens' rights.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan