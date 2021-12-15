New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs on Wednesday at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament. Earlier, on Tuesday, top Opposition party leaders had met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP TR Baalu, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were among those who participated in the meeting. The Opposition also held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament's Winter Session:

12:35 pm: Rajya Sabha further adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs. The MPs also walked up to the Well of the House.

12:20 pm: Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time: MoS Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, on whether there is a timeline to grant statehood to the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

12:10 pm: The decision to schedule elections is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India: MoS Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, on whether there is a timeline to hold the state elections in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

11:50 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs over Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

11:30 am: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the SIT, probing the matter, saying that the killing of farmers was planned.

11:15 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs over the suspension of 12 MPs.

11:10 am: Law will take its own course: Former CJI and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi to ANI, on several parties' Rajya Sabha MPs submitting privilege motion against him on his remarks for attending the proceedings of the House.

10:45 am: Rahul Gandhi has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. We will demand that the Government sack the minister (Ajay Mishra Teni): Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha

10:40 am: If PM Modi has even an iota of devotion for Ganga Mata, he must advise his minister (Ajay Misra Teni) to resign or he himself should decide & sack him. I think it'll further enhance his image because he's working on image makeover right now: Leader of Congress in LS, AR Chowdhury

10:30 am: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident demanding removal of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra

10:20 am: Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh demands MoS Home Ajai Misra "to step down immediately so that a fair investigation is carried out (in Lakhimpur Kheri incident) culprits are brought to book and farmers are delivered justice."

10:15 am: Revelation of SIT that a planned conspiracy to murder farmers protesting in Tikunia (Lakhimpur Kheri) on Oct 3 & SIT seeking permission to book Ashish Misra, is an expose of those behind the intentional attempt to murder protesting farmers: Congress Chief Whip in LS K Suresh

10:05 am: TMC MP Sushmita Dev moves 267 notice in Rajya Sabha on 'Farmers death in Lakhimpur Kheri'

10:00 am: Situation arising out of Omicron cases to be reviewed during Short Duration Discussion in Parliament, today

9:45 am: After TMC, Congress, SP, CPI(M) submitted privilege motions against Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi, now Shiv Sena and IUML also move privilege motions against him on his remarks on attending the House.

9:35 am: Delhi: Congress party has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs today at 10.30 am at the CPP office in Parliament

9:20 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "govt's attempts on weakening the Public Sector Banks (PSBs)"

9:10 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri being a well-planned conspiracy" as per the SIT as well as to "direct the Govt to expedite legal actions against the culprit."

9:00 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from today with the first meeting with the experts of agriculture and agro-processing industry. The meetings will be held virtually.

