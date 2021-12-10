New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday moved a notice for suspension of business under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "human rights violation across India". Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of rising inflation in the country. In the letter, the Congress leader said that this high rate of inflation not only breaks the back of the low-income group of the country but also aggravates the already increasing inequality in income distribution. The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Winter Session:

11:05 am: PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with senior ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal & others to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session of Parliament

10:55 am: Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given Suspension of Business notice in the House "to discuss Human Rights Violation across India."

10:45 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation.

10:30 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian Territory..."

10:15 am: Bills for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha today:

- The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021

- Private Members' business

10:00 am: Bills for considerationa and passing in Rajya Sabha:

- Private Members' business

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan