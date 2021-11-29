New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the beginning of the winter session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government is ready to answer all questions raised by the opposition. However, he stressed that the dignity of the House and chair should be maintained, saying the benchmark should be how the Parliament functions and not how it is disrupted.

The 25-day session is expected to be full of heated debates with the Centre proposing a bill to repeal the three farm laws that were passed last year. It is expected that the Centre might also introduce a bill to regulate cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, the opposition is preparing to corner the Centre over the MSP, Pegasus snooping charges, fuel prices and unemployment.

Here are the LIVE Updates from day 1 of the Parliament Winter Session:

12:19 hours: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today.

12:15 hours: BREAKING: The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 passed by Lok Sabha amid ruckus by Opposition MPs.

12:10 hours: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tables the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha.

12:00 hours: TMC wanted to have a discussion on Farm Laws Repeal Bill but the government is afraid to discuss the conditions of the farmers. Government is not giving Opposition a chance to speak on behalf of the farmers, says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.

11:18 hours: Just In: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by opposition MPs.

11:14 hours: Winter session of Parliament begins in Lok Sabha.

11:10 hours: Winter session of Parliament begins in Rajya Sabha.

11:00 hours: PM Modi holds a meeting with senior cabinet members including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

10:50 hours: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi arrive at the Parliament.

10:45 hours: TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the 'national policy on foodgrains procurement'.

10:39 hours: We all should stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19, says PM Modi.

10:36 hours: Our Government is ready to answer all questions during the Winter Session of the Parliament. We should debate in the Parliament, and maintain the decorum of the proceedings, says PM Modi.

10:35 hours: This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future, says PM Modi.

10:27 hours: Rajya Sabha MP and CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem has given notice under Rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the "rigging of civic polls in Tripura by the BJP".

10:20 hours: Opposition parties meeting called by Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge underway in Parliament premises.

10:15 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament.

10:05 hours: AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to demand 'discussion on the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price for farmers'.

10:00 hours: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, gives notice for suspension of Question Hour to discuss, 'Government to declare Minimum Support Price for all crops backed by legal guarantee'.

9:47 hours: TRS MP Dr K Keshava Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'discriminatory crop procurement policy of central government non-procurement of crops from Telengana'.

9:37 hours: Just In: Congress calls a meeting of its Rajya Sabha MPs today at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office, reports ANI.

9:10 hours: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha 'to direct government to initiate repealing of three farm laws & to announce compensation for families of 700 farmers who had died in the last one year during farmers' protest at Delhi borders'.

9:05 hours: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'to direct the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families'.

9:00 hours: CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha and demands a discussion on ensuring a legal guarantee for MSP.

8:39 hours: AAP leader Sanjay Singh, however, walked out of the meet, claiming he was not allowed to speak and raise issues related to farmers, especially on MSP.

8:38 hours: TMC leaders Sudip Bandopadhyay and Derek O'Brien raised the issue of bringing laws on MSP and disinvestment of profitable public sector units.

8:35 hours: However, the opposition leaders said that they wanted to ask more from the prime minister about the farm laws as there were some apprehensions that these legislations might again come in some other form.

8:30 hours: Earlier on Sunday, an all-party meet was held where Union Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh sought cooperation from all parties for productive and smooth functioning of the House.

8:18 hours: Several opposition parties have also demanded that a women's reservation bill be taken up during this winter session of the Parliament.

8:16 hours: The opposition, meanwhile, is preparing to corner the government over MSP, Pegasus, fuel prices and unemployment.

8:13 hours: Meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Lok Sabha will be held today at 10.30 am.

8:09 hours: Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today. The Bill is for regulation and supervision of assisted reproductive technology clinics, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of reproductive tech services.

8:04 hours: This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government will repeal the laws as it has failed to convince a certain section of the farmers over the benefits of the acts.

8:03 hours: The bill - Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 - will be introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Lok Sabha.

8:02 hours: On day 1 of the Parliament Winter Session, the Centre will introduce a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws that were passed last year.

8:00 hours: The third winter session of 17th Lok Sabha will begin today.

