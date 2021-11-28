New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meet on Sunday to discuss the agenda for the upcoming winter session of the Parliament that will be held from November 29 to December 23. The floor leaders of all political parties have been invited for the meeting.

Besides PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also attend the meeting. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will also be present in the meeting.

Day 1 of the winter session of the Parliament is important as the Centre is expected to introduce The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 to withdraw the three contentious agricultural acts that were passed last year. Ahead of the beginning of the session, both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have issued a whip for their MPs, asking them to be present in the Parliament on Monday.

The three farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - were passed last year by the Parliament.

However, massive protests erupted across India, especially in Punjab and Haryana, as farmers demanded that the laws should be revoked. Initially, the Centre had refused to repeal the laws, but PM Modi on November 19 announced that the Centre would revoke the acts, accepting that his government has failed to convince a certain section of the farmers.

"I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma