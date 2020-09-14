PM Modi on Monday expressed hopes that the Parliament will give an "unequivocal message" that the country stands with its soldiers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed hope that the Parliament will give an "unequivocal message" that the country stands with its soldiers.

"Our soldiers are standing firm at the borders with a lot of courage, passion and strong resolve to protect their motherland. They are standing on difficult heights and in a few days, will weather snow. In the same manner, I am confident parliament will send a message, in one voice, that it stands firmly behind soldiers guarding our borders," PM Modi said.

The statement from the Prime Minister comes at a time when India is engaged in a border standoff with China across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The opposition has alleged that the government was not able to deal with China swiftly. Amid this, media reports have suggested that the government will likely make a statement on India-China border standoff in the Parliament on Monday.

Meanwhile, PM Modi during his address ahead of the beginning of the Parliament Monsoon Session also spoke about the coronavirus crisis and urged people to be cautious till a vaccine is developed against the dreadful disease.

"Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi. We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem," PM Modi noted.

