New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Parliament Monsoon Session 2020: As many as 47 items, including 45 bills of which 11 seek to replace ordinances, will be taken up in 18 sittings of the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on Monday (September 14) amid fears of coronavirus pandemic. In a first, the Parliament will sit continuously for the 18 days but will only function for four hours a day. Also, the government has abolished the Question Hour, a usual convention in every session for the decades. However, there will be a curtailed Zero Hour and both the houses - Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha - will follow coronavirus guidelines.

In a statement issued ahead of the Parliament session, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said that a total of 47 items (includes 45 Bills and two financial items) have been listed for the 18 sittings of the monsoon session spread over a period of 18 days, including Saturdays and Sundays.

The govenrment will also table 11 bills to replace ordinances that were passed over the last six months. These ordinances are related to reforms in agriculture, labours law and taxation.

Below is the list of 11 bills that seek to replace the ordinances

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Salary and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Prices Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second) Amendment Bill, 2020

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

All MPs, government officials and employees will have to follow the necessasry coronavirus protocols beofore attending the Parliament proceedings. They all will have to undergo an RT-PCR COVID-19 test. They have also been encouraged to follow social distancing and wear masks to avoid the spread of the virus.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma