New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A stormy session is expected in the Parliament today as the Centre will moved contentious agricultural bills in the Rajya Sabha with the Congress-led opposition trying to gather support to oppose the proposed legislations.

However, numbers suggest that the BJP-led NDA will get the upper hand in the Rajya Sabha to get these bills passed. The BJP-led NDA is yet to have a clear majority of its own in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. The contentious agricultural bills, meanwhile, have already been passed in the Lok Sabha.

The Parliament Monsoon Session began this week and will continue till October 1. However, reports suggest that the session may be cut short because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis as several of the MPs have tested positive for the dreadful infection.

Here are the LIVE updates from the sixth day of the Parliament Monsoon Session:

11:29 am: These Bills should be sent to a select committee so that all stakeholders can be heard...Don't think that the farmers of Punjab are weak, says SAD MP Naresh Gujral

11:18 am: I salute power of farmers that made Akali Dal take U-turn and stand in their support. They were advocating ordinances but today they've realised seriousness of matter. Their MPs should oppose the Bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front, says Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister BB Ashu

10:48 am: Farmers who contribute at least 20% to the total GDP of the country, will be made slaves by these Bill. It will kill the farmers and make them a commodity, says DMK MP TKS Elangovan

10:39 am: It appears that there is a compulsion that the ruling party doesn't want a debate or discussion on these Bills. They are only rushing through these Bills. You have not even consulted any farmer associations, says Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav

10:35 am: PM said that Opposition is misleading the farmers. You (Centre) said double farmer income by 2022. But, at current rates, the farmer income will not be doubled before 2028. Your credibility is low to make promises, says TMC MP Derek O'Brien

10:30 am: Opposition parties have mislead led the farmers for their own political gains. The PM has assured farmers of MSP. Farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere. During this pandemic, blocking roads in protest is not correct, says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

10:15 am: I want to ask why has rural income reduced in the years you (Congress) were in power...Why are you opposing these Bills?, says BJP MP Bhupender Yadav

10:10 am: Congress opposes these ill-conceived and ill-timed Bills. Congress rejects these bills. We will not sign on this death warrant of farmers, says Congress' Partap Singh Bajwa

9:57 am: CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva move amendment to send the two Bills to Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha

9:56 am: The two Bills are historic and will bring a change in the lives of the farmers. The farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere in the country. I want to assure the farmers that these Bills are not related to Minimum Support Price, says Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

9:45 am: It is very clear that this government's motive is to destroy our farmers and help the corporate sector. Our party has decided to oppose Agriculture Bills. Government has to reconsider the bills, at least they should have sent it to select committee: Congress MP KC Venugopal

9:31 am: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moves Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha

Haryana: Police deployment at Sadopur border in Ambala, in view of farmers' protest against #AgricultureBills



Ambala SP Abhiskeh Jorwal says, "Barricading in place here as Bharatiya Kisan Union has given a call for protest. We have sufficient forces present here." pic.twitter.com/a4LfTbRWIJ — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

9:06 am: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

9:00 am: Rajya Sabha session begins

8:58 am: Rajya Sabha session will begin shortly

8:45 am: Parliament Monsoon Session likely to be cut short in wake of coronavirus crisis: Report

8:26 am: Congress MP Ripun Bora has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "demand for modification of modalities of the Rs 20 lakh crores stimulus package announced to combat the economic loss due to COVID-19 pandemic"

8:26 am: BJP MP Saroj Pandey has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojna in the state of Chhattisgarh

8:26 am: BJP MP Vivek Thakur has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "the need for clarity on the uniform implementation of proposed COVID-19 vaccine in all states"

8:11 am: Bills for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha:

- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

- The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

- The Essential Commodities (Amedment) Bill, 2020

- The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

- The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

8:07 am: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar to move Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha today

