Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Today is the fifth day of the 18-day Parliament Monsoon Session.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lok Sabha on Friday saw heated debates between the government and the opposition after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur made a controversial remark on the Nehru-Gandhi family. Thakur’s remarks created ruckus in the Lok Sabha which saw four adjournments on Friday. It is expected that the ruckus will continue even today.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will move the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Epidemic Diseases Act (Amendment), 2020 in the Rajya Sabha today.

Here are the LIVE updates from the fifth day of the Parliament Monsoon Session:

11:38 am: Rajya Sabha passes the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2020

11:28 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has moved the bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

10:34 am: According to a News18 report, the Centre has reached out "friendly" opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha as it gears up to table the contentious farm bills in the Parliament

The report claimed that Rajnath Singh, Prahlad Joshi and Piyush Goyal have spoken to some leaders in the Shiv Sena and the NCP

10:33 am:

Amritsar: Farmers hold a protest demonstration against the Centre over recent agriculture ordinances#Punjab pic.twitter.com/XDG6Y5CB21 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

9:45 am: There are 24 lakh Tuberculosis patients in India. Due to the focus on fighting COVID19, the fight against TB has slowed down. Govt should intensify the tracking system and pay more attention to treating TB patients, says Rajya Sabha MP KJ Alphons

9:35 am: Bills to be withdrawn in Lok Sabha

- The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019

- The Industrial Relations Code, 2019

9:30 am: Bills to be introduced in Lok Sabha

- The Industrial Relations Code, 2020

- The Code On Social Security, 2020

9:25 am: Bills for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha

- The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

- The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020

9:20 am: Bills for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha

- The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020

-The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill

9:15 am: Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

8:59 am: Anurag Thakur says 'pained' if his Nehru-Gandhi remarks hurt anybody's sentiments

8:55 am: BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for inclusion of Bhojpuri in the 8th Schedule to the Constitution

8:50 am: Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh has given zero-hour notice over the demand to provide support to artists facing hardships due to COVID-19 pandemic

8:45 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will move the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Epidemic Diseases Act (Amendment), 2020 in the Rajya Sabha today

