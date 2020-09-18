Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: The 18-day Monsoon Session of the Parliament is underway amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The 18-day Monsoon Session of the Parliament is underway amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. It is expected that the opposition today will try to corner the government over non-payment of GST compensation to states.

Apart from this, the Parliament might also discuss about the ongoing coronavirus crisis today that has claimed over 83,000 lives in India so far. On Thursday, the government, however, had asserted that situation in India is under control, noting that the country will get its first vaccine against coronavirus in the beginning of 2021.

Here are the LIVE updates from the fifth day of the Parliament Monsoon Session:

10:32 am: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan moves up Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

"Central council of homeopathy failed in its responsibility..it did not cooperated with government in carrying out its duties," says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

10:30 am: Bills for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha

- The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

- The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

- The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

- The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020

- The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

10:15 am: Explained: What are the three new agri sector bills and how will they benefit the farmers | All you need to know

9:51 am: Congress MP K Suresh gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over lathi-charge on Kerala States Union and Youth Congress workers during protests, deteriorating law and order situation in the state and demand for Home Ministry to intervene

9:15 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9.30 am

9:15 am: I refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of Ashok Gasti, who was a sitting member of this House from Karnataka. The country has lost an able parliamentarian: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

9:10 am: Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

8:57 am: Rajya Sabha proceedings will begin shortly

8:54 am: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation over ban on the export of onion

8:50 am: CPI(M) MP KK Ragesh gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over non-payment of GST compensation to states

8:45 am: BJP MP Ashok Bajpai gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the issue of missing children'

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma