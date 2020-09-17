New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two days after addressing the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh make a statement on India-China border standoff in Rajya Sabha today. The Defence Minister will likely address the Rajya Sabha at 11 am today. After his address, the opposition will likely question the Modi government over its stand and the Rajnath will likely issue a clarification if required.

Apart from the India-China standoff, the MPs will also discuss the coronavirus crisis today. It is expected that Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the Parliament today and will likely move the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers Act, 1952 in the Rajya Sabha.

The 18-day Monsoon Session of the Parliament is underway. The Session had begun on September 14 and will continue till October 1.

Here are the LIVE updates from the fourth day of the Parliament Monsoon Session:

9:46 am: I request for the introduction of 'special trains' in Andhra Pradesh. Recently 80 trains were introduced but not a single train running between Hyd-Vizag, Hyd-Tirupati. Request Railway Minister to run special trains between these destinations, says YSRCP MP VV Reddy in Rajya Sabha

9:33 am: "Three laws related to farming and farmers have been brought in Parliament which are anti-farmer. Farmers are opposing them all over the country. The central government should withdraw these three laws. The Aam Aadmi Party will vote against them in Parliament," says Arvind Kejriwal as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decides to oppose 3 farm bills

8:51 am: DMK MP T Siva has given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over "ramification of the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020"

8:47 am: BJP MP Mahesh Poddar has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "cow smuggling in the country especially in the Eastern states"

8:45 am: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to declare Punjabi language 6th official language of Jammu and Kashmir

8:26 am: "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement at 12 noon on standoff at LAC. Thereafter, opposition leaders will speak on the issue. If required thereafter, the minister may give clarification," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying

