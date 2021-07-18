Modi government told the leaders in all-party meeting that it has listed 5 ordinances and other bills going up to 29 in total. The Opposition, however, remained adamant to hold discussions on key issues instead

An all party meeting was hosted ahead of Monsoon session that begins on July 19 | @narendramodi/Twitter

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Modi government gears up to take up 23 bills in the upcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in an all-party meeting on the eve of what is likely to be a heated parliament session.

Took part in the All-Party meeting before the start of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. We look forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner. pic.twitter.com/0y7mECc684 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2021

According to reports, the Modi government told the leaders in all-party meeting that it has listed 5 ordinances and other bills going up to 29 in total. The Opposition, however, remained adamant to hold discussions on key issues instead of giving so much time to the passage of bills. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly showed the willingness to go for a healthy, meaningful discussion on the same.

What are the ‘key issues’ Opposition wants to discuss in parliament?

The Opposition is likely to take up the issues such as fuel price rise, the nationwide distress due to second wave of COVID-19, farmers protests, workers distress, etc.

How many Bills will be presented in upcoming Monsoon session?

The Centre has reportedly listed 23 bills to be tabled in the Lower House during the upcoming Monsoon Session of which 17 will be new bills, six have already been introduced in the previous sessions of parliament whereas five bills will be presented to replace the ordinances in-place.

Monsoon session 2021: Which Bills will be presented?

Among the bills that have been introduced in Lok Sabha, referred to Standing Committees and their reports presented are--The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019; The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020; and The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 has been passed by Rajya Sabha on March 15 and was laid on the Table of Lok Sabha on March 17.

The new bills that the Centre listed for introduction, consideration and passing are The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2021; The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Cantonment Bill, 2021; The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021; The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Indian Institute of Forest Management Bill, 2021; The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment)Bill, 2021; The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021; The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021; The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021.

The two new bills that Centre listed to introduce to replace existing ordinances are The Essential DefenceService Bill, 2021; and The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021.

The monsoon session of parliament will continue till August 13. The two Houses will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma