Parliament Monsoon Session: This comes a day after Union Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi appealed to the opposition to help in the passage of bill, saying it is for "the welfare of the OBCs".

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the continous impasse over the Pegasus snooping charges, the Congress-led opposition on Monday announced its decision to support the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Parliament.

"All Opposition parties will support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021 being introduced in Parliament on Monday," Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The bill seeks to clarify some provisions in the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Bill to restore the power of the states to identify the Backward Classes -- a demand made by a number of regional parties and even the ruling party's own OBC leaders.

Oppn leaders hold talks as final week of Parliament Monsoon Session begins

Leaders of 15 opposition parties on Monday held a crucial meet as the final week of the monsoon session began to formulate a strategy to corner government over the Pegasus snooping charges and farmers' protest.

The meeting was chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attended the meet. Apart from Congress, leaders of the DMK, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, SP, CPM, RJD, AAP, CPI, NC, IUML, LJD, RSP and the KC(M) were present.

The opposition wants a debate over the Pegasus snooping charges in the Parliament. It has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be present in the House during the debate. Apart from a discussion over the Pegasus report, the opposition also wants the Centre to withdraw the three agricultural laws.

Parliament has failed to transact any significant business since it met on July 19 for the Monsoon session. Some bills, however, have been passed amid the din.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma