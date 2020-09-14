A voice vote was conducted for the election of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Harivansh Narayan Singh, the NDA candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, on Monday defeated Opposition candidate Manoj Jha in the run-up for the coveted post.

Congratulating Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "The way he has carved his honest image has created a lot of respect in my heart for him. His impartial style of working has strengthened the functioning of democracy in the nation."

Meanwhile, Jha quoted famous Pakistani poet Ahmad Faraz's couplet, saying, "This was not a matter between two individuals... Ahmad Faraz says - Tu mohabbat se koi chaal to chal, haar jaane ka hausala hai mujhme."

Harivansh's name was proposed by BJP president and party MP Jagat Prakash Nadda. Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot seconded it. The opposition had fielded Manoj Jha, an RJD member.

Soon after the election, MPs from various political parties congratulated Harivansh. In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress' BK Hariprasad in the election to the post.

The election was necessitated as Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha this year.

