Parliament Monsoon Session: Though the opposition has accused the government of "avoiding" discussion on the Pegasus issue, the Centre is not keen on a debate on the topic and wants to discuss "other important issues related to the public".

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The monsoon session of the Parliament, which started on July 19, might end "prematurely" amid a row over the Pegasus snooping charges, reported Dainik Jagran. The report claimed that the Centre is mulling ending the monsoon session looking at the "opposition's unity" against it over the Pegasus report.

"My straight charge is that the government has stopped the session and the government is now possibly thinking of curtailing a stopped session. So, you can draw your own conclusion," accuses Congress' Abhishek Singhvi.

Notably, the Parliament has only functioned for just 18 hours out of the scheduled time of 107 hours amid a row over the Pegasus snooping charges that has led to a loss of over Rs 133 crore of taxpayers' money, reported news agency PTI quoting government sources.

The PTI sources said that the Rajya Sabha has functioned for only 21 per cent of its scheduled time while the Lok Sabha has managed to function for less than 13 per cent of the scheduled time.

"Lok Sabha has only been allowed to function for about seven hours out of possible 54 hours. Rajya Sabha has been allowed to function for 11 hours out of the possible 53 hours. So far Parliament has functioned only 18 hours out of possible 107 hours (16.8 per cent)," PTI sources said.

Amid the ruckus in both the Houses, several crucial Bills have been passed in the Parliament without discussions. In Lok Sabha, the Centre has passed five important Bills while Rajya Sabha has seen the passage of three Bills so far.

The opposition, led by Congress, wants a thorough discussion in the Parliament over the Pegasus report, farmers' protest and agricultural Acts and other important issues. It also wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to be present during the discussion.

However, the Centre is terming the snooping controversy as a non-issue and accusing the opposition of unnecessarily raking it up to disrupt proceedings in Parliament.

The monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

