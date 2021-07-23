New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress issued a notice to the Lok Sabha seeking discussion on the surveillance operation using the Pegasus spyware. Under Rule 256 of Rajya Sabha, V Muraleedharan, MoS Parliamentary Affairs Minister will move a motion today seeking suspension of TMC’s Shantanu Sen from the remaining part of the budget session. BJP will also move a privilege motion against Sen which will be sent to the privilege committee.

In a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress members', 'misbehaviour' in the Rajya Sabha with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP chief J.P. Nadda said on Thursday that the Trinamool has a long history of working against the dignity of the Parliament.

Chaos ensued in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after a Trinamool Congress member snatched a statement on the snooping row from the hands of Vaishnaw and tore it. As Trinamool member Shantanu Sen snatched the paper from the IT Minister and tore it, the House saw the heated exchange of words between Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Trinamool MPs, leading to the House being adjourned.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Parliament's Monsoon Session:

11:45 am: Santanu Sen, please withdraw from House. Allow the House to function: says RS Chairman & adjourns House till 12 PM following an uproar that started during TMC MP Derek O'Brien's statement over y'day's incident TMC's Santanu Sen y'day snatched paper from hands of IT Min & tore it

11:36 am: I'm deeply distressed by the course of events in House. Unfortunately, proceedings of the House hit a new low with papers being snatched from the Minister and torn into pieces. Such actions are clear assault on our Parliamentary democracy: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

11:33 am: This has to be investigated and the Home Minister has to resign: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 'Pegasus Project' media report

11:30 am: They have used it politically, they've used it in Karnataka, they've used it to scuttle probes, they've used it against Supreme Court, they have used it against all the institutions of this country. The only word for this is treason. There is no other word for this: Rahul Gandhi

11:25 am: The kind of culture of violence that TMC has in Bengal, it is bringing the same in Parliament: Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw TMC MP Santanu Sen snatched a paper from his hand & tore it y'day in Rajya Sabha while he was speaking on Pegasus issue

11:20 am: Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The Prime Minister and Home Minister have used this against the Indian state and against our institutions: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

11:05 am: We've two agenda items: Citizen's data privacy & security and cybersecurity. This issue ('Pegasus Project' media report) comes under these agendas. Standing committee has right to question govt secretaries. We demand a sitting SC judge-led judicial probe: Congress' Shashi Tharoor

11:00 am: Congress' AR Chowdhury, TN Prathapan, RSP's NK Premchandran, CPM's AM Ariff, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer gives adjournment motion notice in LS over 'Pegasus'. Congress' Benny Behanan, AAP's Bhagwant Mann & SAD's Harsimarat Kaur Badal gives adjournment motion notices over Farm Laws

10:53 am: CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gives notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.

10:45 am: Several NDA MPs, including BJP MPs Vishnu Dayal Ram, Ravi Kishan, Sushil Kumar Singh, and JD(U) MP Alok Kumar Suman have listed broad measures needed to control the population growth, under Private Member's Bill.

10:30am: Delhi | Congress, DMK, and Shiv Sena MPs protest against 'Pegasus Project' media report in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises

10:15 am: Delhi: Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Deputy Leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi & MoS Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan leave from the residence of Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu.

10:00 am: Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Dy Leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi & MoS Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan to meet Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over y'day's incident where TMC MP Shantanu Sen snatched a paper from hands of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw & tore it: Sources

9:30 am: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation over three farm laws.

9:10 am: All Congress MPs (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) to have a meeting at 9.45 am today at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office. The party MPs will protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over farmers agitation and 'Pegasus Project' media report.

8:30 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'Pegasus Project' media report.

8:15 am: Delhi: Security tightened at Janata Mantar, morning visuals. Farmers held 'Kisan Sansad' here yesterday against three farm laws

8:00 am: Under rule 256 of Rajya Sabha rules, V Muraleedharan, MoS Parliamentary Affairs Minister will move a motion seeking suspension of Shantanu Sen from the remaining part of the budget session.

7:30 am: The Congress extended its support to the farmers protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre and its MPs staged a protest inside the Parliament complex demanding that the contentious legislations be withdrawn. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders participated in the protest.

7:00 am: Congress Issues Notice to Lok Sabha

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan