New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Parliament is all set to witness another stormy day today as the opposition is likely to target the government over its oxygen shortage remark. The opposition has targeted the government for lying against its "no COVID-19 deaths due to oxygen shortage" remark and is all set to move privilege motion against it. However, the Centre has defended itself saying, its reply was based on the figures provided by states and union territories (UTs).

Meanwhile, the Parliament might see another standoff between the Centre over the farmers' protest. The farmers -- who are protesting against the three agricultural laws -- will hold protests at Jantar Mantar from today. They have said that they would hold a 'Kisan Parliament' till the monsoon session of the Parliament ends.

14:12 pm: BREAKING: Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow amid uproar by opposition MPs as soon as Union I-T Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rose to speak on 'Pegasus Project' media report.

14:07 pm: Just In: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 4 pm amid uproar by the opposition.

13:50 pm: Union I-T Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to address House shortly.

13:45 pm: All the projects under the development, redevelopment of Central Vista Master Plan are taken up after following due processes and obtaining necessary clearances, as per extant laws and bye-laws, including Environment Clearance (EC), says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha.

13:30 pm: Congress MP KC Venugopal moves Privilege Motion against an answer in the Rajya Sabha by MoS (Health) Bharati Pravin Pawar that no one has died because of non-availability of oxygen.

12:25 pm: Just In: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.

12:09 pm: Just In: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm

11:51 am: Shiromani Akali Dal MPs protest over the three farm laws.

11:45 am: Country has witnessed that these farm laws are beneficial and are in favour of farmers. We have had discussions about these laws. If they express their issues with the laws point-wise, we can discuss it, says Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

11:39 am: A total of 1,734 cases of Mucormycosis has been reported in Delhi, says MoS (Health) Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar in Rajya Sabha.

11:34 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi staged a protest along with party MPs in front of Gandhi Statue against farm laws.

11:30 am: Just In Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by the opposition

11:11 am: Just In: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by the opposition.

10:55 am: Punjab Congress MPs protest infront of Gandhi Statue in Parliament.

10:40 am: 10:45 am: One can only ask for clarification if the statement is given and government is doing the same. Not all members will be able to speak. It is an attempt to scuttle down and save themselves and not allowing other members to speak (on the Pegasus issue), says Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge.

10:08 am: Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment motion notice in the House over Pegasus issue.

10:04 am: Congress MPs Deepender Singh Hooda and Pratap Singh Bajwa have given a Suspension of Business notice under rule 267 on the issue of farmer's agitation.

9:53 am: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to move The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today.

9:32 am: AAP MP Bhagwant Mann has moved an adjournment motion again for withdrawal of farm acts.

9:15 am: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move Bill to amend the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011 today.

8:57 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice on the issue of discussion about prolonged agitation of farmers' against anti-farmers Bill and direct government to withdraw it.

8:40 am: Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to speak in Parliament at 2 pm today, reports ANI.

7:53 am: Just In: CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam moves privileged motion notice against an answer in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State Bharati Pravin Pawar that no one has died because of non-availability of oxygen.

7:49 am: Meanwhile, around 200 farmers will be holding protests at the Jantar Mantar from today after nod from the Delhi government. The farmers have said that their protest will continue till the end of the monsoon session of the Parliament.

7:42 am: Congress' Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal will also move a privilege motion against the Centre's remark over oxygen shortage at around 10 am today.

7:35 am: The Parliament is all set to witness a stormy session today as the opposition is all set to corner the government over the "no COVID-19 deaths due to oxygen shortage" remark and farmers' protest.

