The coronavirus crisis, economic devastation, and the border row with China are some of the key issues likely to dominate as the monsoon session of Parliament begins today (September 14).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Coronavirus crisis, economic devastation, and the border row with China are some of the key issues likely to dominate as the monsoon session of Parliament begins today (September 14). The session is expected to be a stormy one as MPs from Congress and TMC have given notices in Lok Sabha over the latest revelation of Chinese snooping. According to a report, China is monitoring over 10,000 Indians in real-time in what the country calls it "hybrid warfare". The issue is likely to be raised by the MPs today. Besides, the government has listed 47 items, including 45 bills and two other financial items, for the monsoon session which will end on October 1.

Below are the live updates on Parliament Monsoon Session 2020:

09:25 am: Hour adjourned for one hour.

09:21 am: MPs pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, MP Governor Lalji Tandon, UP Ministers Kamal Rani & Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Rahguvansh Prasad Singh & others who passed away this year.

08:58 am: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs TR Balu and Kanimozhi stage protest against NEET examination in the Parliament premises ahead of the Monsoon Session commencing today.

08:55 am: Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi. We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

08:50 am: I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

08:45 am: Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's Corona & there's duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate & express gratitude to them. This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this: PM Modi

08:30 am: Chinese snooping of Indians likely to echo in Parliament today as Congress, TMC MPs give notices in Lok Sabha. Click here to read details of the Chinese snooping row.

