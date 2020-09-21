The government is planning to move a motion in Rajya Sabha seeking action against opposition members for creating ruckus and insulting the chair.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Political confrontation between the ruling NDA and opposition parties over the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha during the passge of the two farm bills in expected to escalate today.

The development comes after 12 opposition parties gave a notice for a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh over the manner in which the bills were passed in the House after he overruled their pleas for an adjournment of the proceedings.

The government is planning to move a motion on Monday morning in Rajya Sabha seeking action against opposition members for creating ruckus and insulting the chair.

09:54 am: Speaker M Venkaiah Naidu adjourns House till 10 am as suspended members refuse to leave.

09:40 am: Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim suspended for one week for unruly behaviour with the Chair: M Venkaiah Naidu

09:37 am: No-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairman is not admissible under the rules: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

09:36 am: It was a bad day for Rajya Sabha yesterday when some members came to the well of the House. Deputy Chairman was physically threatened. He was obstructed from doing his duty. This is unfortunate & condemnable. I suggest to MPs, please do some introspection: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

09:20 am: Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'refusal of banks to give loans'.

09:13 am: Rajya Sabha resumes after a stormy session on Sunday which saw confrontation between the BJP and Opposition over farm bills.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta