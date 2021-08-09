LIVE Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: The opposition has made it clear to the government that it wants a debate over the Pegasus snooping charges in the House. It has also said that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should be present in the House during the debate.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: With the monsoon session of the Parliament entering its last week, the Centre is looking to introduce crucial bills in the House for their passage. So far, 10 crucial bills -- including The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 -- have been passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

However, the opposition led by Congress has made it clear to the government that it wants a debate over the Pegasus snooping charges in the House. It has also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be present in the House during the debate over the Pegasus report.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Monsoon Session:

12:09 pm: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm following sloganeering by Opposition MPs on 'Pegasus project' media report.

12:05 pm: When 'anndata' is dying every day, everything should be halted and black laws should be discussed to stop further deaths. But I'm sad that Government has become so insensitive that they've crushed our voices like they crushed farmers' voices in past 13 months, says Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

11:40 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon.

11:37 am: It is a matter of great happiness that our country has won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics. People should take inspiration from this. There is nothing healthier than pursuing sports, says BJP MP Sunny Deol.

11:35 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition MPs raise slogans over 'Pegasus project' media report.

11:30 am: Neeraj Chopra did our nation proud with his Golden Javelin throw. The way he dominated the field right from the word go, never seen before, made our people rejoice as it was a statement of ‘we too can do it’, says Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

11:25 am: Tokyo Olympics turned out to be best for our nation, not only in terms of highest ever number of medals won, but also in terms of grit demonstrated as was evident in quite a few close finishes and many of our athletes entering medal winning rounds, says Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Tokyo Olympics heralded resurgence, renaissance and national awakening in sports in our country by restoring the depleting confidence and self-esteem, he added.

11:15 am: Just In: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11:30 am amid continued sloganeering by Opposition MPs in the House.

11:12 am: Rajya Sabha members pay homage to those who laid down their lives during India's independence struggle on the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

11:01 am: All Opposition parties will support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021 being introduced in Parliament today, says Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

10:49 am: Opposition leaders meet to discuss strategy for the remaining period of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

10:19 am: Opposition leaders arrive at the Parliament for a meeting to chalk out a strategy for the last week of the Monsoon Session.

9:56 am: CP(MP) MP Elamaram Kareem CPI has given the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on Pegasus issue.

9:47 am: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on the ongoing farmers protest.

9:40 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.

9:32 am: Union Minister Dr Virendra Kumar to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021 in Lok Sabha today.

9:10 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.

9:05 am: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over alleged rape-murder of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi and law and order situation in the national capital.

8:56 am: The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 and The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 have been passed in Lok Sabha.

8:47 am: On Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 and The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha.

8:40 am: The Centre might introduce crucial bills in the Parliament from Monday as the last week of the monsoon session begins.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma