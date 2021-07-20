New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Parliament will meet today, the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The day of 1 of the Monsoon Session witnessed repeated adjournments amid massive uproar by the opposition leaders over several issues, including rising petroleum prices and the alleged phone tapping issue. Despite Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's repeated efforts to continue the functioning of the House, MPs from opposition parties gathered near the Speaker's podium and continued sloganeering against the government.

After two back to back adjournments following the ruckus, the Speaker finally adjourned the House for the day after new IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave a detailed statement over the phone tapping issue. The issue triggered a stormy start to the Monsoon Session after a global collaborative investigative project revealed that Israeli company NSO Groups' Pegasus spyware was targeted over 300 mobile phone numbers in India including that of two ministers in the Narendra Modi government, three Opposition leaders, constitutional authority, several journalist and business persons.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Day 2 of Parliament's Monsoon Session:

8:45 AM: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on 'Pegasus Project' media report issue

8:30 AM: Congress to hold press conferences in every state tomorrow on the 'Pegasus Project' media report. State units of the party will stage protest march to Raj Bhavans across the country on July 22

8:00 am: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the 'Pegasus Project' media report

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan