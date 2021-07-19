New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Parliament is all set to witness a confrontation between the government and the Opposition over raging issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers' protest, fuel prices hike and vaccination strategy as its monsoon session will start from today. The monsoon session will conclude on August 13. Rajya Sabha press communique stated that President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the House to meet on July 19 and the session will continue till August 13.

This will be the first session of parliament since the results of assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Last year, the monsoon session began in September and the winter session was not held due to the COVID-19 situation.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, during the 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government business items including 29 Bills and 2 financial items will be taken up. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances. Lok Sabha will meet from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm unless directed otherwise by Speaker Om Birla. Four days have been allotted for the transaction of private members business, which is taken up in the post-lunch session. The Speaker has also allocated days for answering questions by ministers in the rotational order.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament's Monsoon Session:

10:52 am: An informal meeting of opposition leaders underway at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliamen, on strategy for monsoon session

10:48 am: I have urged all Floor Leaders that if they can take out some time tomorrow evening then I would like to give them all detailed information regarding the pandemic. We want discussion inside the Parliament as well with the Floor Leaders outside the Parliament: PM Modi

10:45 AM: I would like to urge all the MPs & all the parties to ask the most difficult & sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the Govt to respond, in a disciplined environment. This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust & improve pace of development: PM Modi

10:40 am: We want that the pandemic be discussed on priority & we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against COVID & shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight: PM Narendra Modi

10:32 am: Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 cr people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it: PM

10:27 am: We're hopeful that complete business will be carried out. People are seeing what are we discussing after 2nd wave of COVID. We're meeting after 3-4 months, we've pending Bills. People have hopes with Opposition & Govt. There should be debate, we're ready to reply: Pralhad Joshi

10:25 am: Let them give notice for structured debate, it'll be decided in Business Advisory Committee. Govt isn't running away from debate. PM said y'day that there should be meaningful discussion. Govt firmly believes in that: Parliamentary Affairs Min on Oppn MPs' Adjournment Motions

10:20 am: Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok Sabha to be held at 2 pm today. Business Advisory Committee meeting of Rajya Sabha to be held 4 pm today

10:15 am: Our national security is under threat. I will definitely raise this issue (in the House): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on 'Pegasus Project' media report

10:10 am: Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today.

10:05 am: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.

10:00 am: AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeks discussion on Pegasus in Rajya sabha

9:51 am: We have given notice on inflation, others have given on farmers' issues. We will see what is approved by the Business Advisory Committee. We will be raising the same issues: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge

9:46 am: DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House.

9:42 AM: Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business & discuss the rise in price of fuel & essential commodities & demand immediate remedial measures to be taken by the Government

9:35 am: Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in the House over Central Government's Farm Laws.

9:22 am: Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill has moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Central Government's Farm Laws

9:15 am: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs to cycle to Parliament today, in protest against the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG

9:00 am: RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of #COVID19."

8:45 am: CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware

8:05 am: Of the 17 bills, The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seek to replace ordinances issued recently. Once a session starts, an ordinance has to be passed as a bill within 42 days or six weeks, else it lapses. The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021 has been listed to replace the ordinance, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin issued on 12 Jul­y.

7:56 am: The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. Three of the bills seek to replace ordinances issued recently. One of the ordinances issued on June 30, prohibits any agitation and strike by anyone engaged in the essential defence services.

7:47 am: The Opposition on its part wants to corner the government by raising issues like alleged shortcomings in the healthcare system during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to states.

7:40 am: PM Modi will introduce his cabinet at 11am in Lok Sabha and 12pm in Rajya Sabha

7:30 am: On the first day of the monsoon session, there will be a record number of 40 obituary references in Lok Sabha on the first day to pay homage to MPs who passed away in the intervening period since the Budget session, which concluded on April 8. Obituary for another 13 members would also be conducted in Rajya Sabha.





