Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was on a one-day fast to express anguish over the 'humiliating' conduct that he was subjected to in the Upper House, has broken his fast.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A week ahead of schedule, the Rajya Sabha is set to adjourn on Wednesday after the government business is complete, considering the safety of parliamentarians in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan informed the Upper House.He said, "I have to inform the members that the government has decided to recommend the adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by the Lok Sabha has to be disposed off before adjournment of the House sine die."

The Parliament witnessed a high-voltage drama on Tuesday as the leaders from opposition parties boycotted the proceedings of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha over the suspension 8 MPs over their misconduct in the house. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was on a one-day fast to express anguish over the 'humiliating' conduct that he was subjected to in the Upper House, has broken his fast.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to move the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amendment bill in the Rajya Sabha today. The bill seeks to amend the FCRA, under which office-bearers of any NGO are obliged to provide the Aadhaar numbers for registration. The bill also seeks to stop public servants from receiving funds from abroad. The Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Monsoon Session:

10:10 am: The meeting has been called by opposition parties, that boycotted Rajya Sabha session, to discuss further strategy on the farm bills passed in Parliament. It will be held at the office of Leader of Opposition in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Parliament later today.

9:20 am: I've to inform members that the Govt has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by Lok Sabha has to be disposed off before adjournment of the House sine die: MoS for MEA & Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan

8:50 am: Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to reconsider disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'

8:25 am: RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for health insurance cover to voters in the upcoming assembly election in the states

8:00 am: Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh breaks his one-day fast, which he was observing against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agriculture Bills on 20th September

Posted By: Talib Khan