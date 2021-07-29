New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: As proceedings in both houses were adjourned on Wednesday after repeated protests by Opposition members over several key issues, the Opposition Floor leaders from Rajya Sabha will meet today to chalk out a strategy on the Pegasus issue. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday had said that the entire Opposition is and will remain united on the issues of national security and farm laws.

Earlier on Tuesday, a meeting of all "like-minded" Opposition parties was held to decide on the next course of action if the government ignores the demand on the Pegasus issue in Parliament. Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Parliament's Monsoon Session:

10:00 am: We only want discussion on Pegasus issue. For that, PM Modi and Home Minister's presence is necessary. This (snooping) is treason. If they let us discuss the issue, the House will function properly. We've also called an all-party meet today: LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge

9:10 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari has given adjournment motion notice demanding discussion on the 'Pegasus project' issue

8:45 am: Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion in the presence of Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus issue

8:30 am: Opposition Floor leaders from Rajya Sabha to meet today to chalk out a strategy on the Pegasus issue

8:15 am: Monsoon session | Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet at Congress Parliamentary Party office at 1030 hours today

8:00 am: The opposition on Wednesday hardened its stand on the Pegasus spyware issue with 14 parties unitedly demanding a debate in Parliament in the presence of the prime minister or the home minister and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan