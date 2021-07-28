New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: A meeting of all "like-minded" Opposition parties will be held today to decide on the next course of action if the government ignores the demand on the Pegasus issue in Parliament. The meeting will be chaired by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at 10 am wherein opposition leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to chalk out the future course of action, sources said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders will also submit a joint adjournment motion on the Pegasus issue in Lok Sabha today. They said this decision was taken at a meeting of opposition parties on Tuesday which was attended among others by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance. They also have been giving adjournment motion notices.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament's Monsoon Session:

11:20 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon.

11:10 am: Delhi: In Opposition leaders' meet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Govt is defaming Opposition by saying that we're not allowing Parliament to function, while we are raising matters related to the citizens, farmers & security of the country. Opposition leaders supported him

11:00 am: We don’t want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues. We want discussion in the House: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to ANI after a meeting of Opposition leaders at Parliament

10:40 am: Delhi: Leaders of Opposition parties hold a meeting at Parliament to chalk out the future course of action on several issues in both the Houses Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also present at the meeting.

10:15 am: Leaders of Opposition parties hold a meeting at the Parliament in New Delhi

#WATCH | Leaders of Opposition parties hold a meeting at the Parliament in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/AHu2fdnTKw — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

10:00 am: Delhi: CPI (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' report

9:30 am: Delhi: Officials of Ministry of Information Technology & Ministry of Home Affairs have been summoned by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary panel on Information Technology to appear before it at Parliament over the alleged Pegasus snooping issue today

9:20 am: Opposition leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to submit adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha today for a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' report

9:10 am: Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to chair a meeting of all-like minded Opposition parties at Parliament to chalk out the future course of action in both the Houses. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to also attend the meeting

9:00 am: Congress MP Ripun Bora gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the Assam-Mizoram border clash which claimed the lives of 6 Assam police personnel

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan