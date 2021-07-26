LIVE Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Parliament all set to resume its functioning today. However, the opposition is once again expected to disrupt the functioning of the Parliament, questioning the Centre over farm laws and Pegasus report.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Following the ruckus by the opposition on July 23, the Parliament is all set to resume its functioning on Monday for the ongoing monsoon session. However, it is expected that the opposition -- led by Congress -- would once again target the Centre over the Pegasus snooping charges that has created a massive controversy across the country. The Centre so far has denied the allegations and called the reports "baseless" and a "highly sensational story".

Meanwhile, the opposition is expected to target the Centre over the three farm laws. The Acts, which were passed in the winter session of the Parliament last year, have created a row across the country with farmers urging the Centre to withdraw them. The Centre, however, has refused to withdraw them and has invited the farmers for talks to resolve issues.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Parliament Monsoon Session:

9:00 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' report

8:45 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the alleged usage of Pegasus spyware by the Government.

8:30 am: Bills that will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today:

* The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021

* The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021

8:15 am: Bills that will be tabled in the Lok Sabha today:

* The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021

* The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

* The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma