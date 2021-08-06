New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the commencement of the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament on Friday, the Opposition leaders held a meeting to discuss over strategy for the remaining period of Parliament. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders presided over a meeting to discuss over strategy for the remaining period of Parliament.

Meanwhile, all Opposition parties will hold protests against new farm laws today at Jantar Mantar, informed Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday. "To support farmers' demand for repeal of farm laws, all opposition parties will go to Jantar Mantar today, Rahul Gandhi will also join in," said Kharge. This comes a day after the members of Youth Congress protested against the fuel price hike and Pegasus spyware in Delhi.

12:40 pm: Monsoon Session of Parliament | Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am on 9th August

12:35 pm: Lok Sabha passes the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

12:30 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking in Lok Sabha on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 Keeping up the commitment of BJP that we don't believe in the retrospective application of tax, we are fulfilling that word by bringing this amendment, says FM Sitharaman

12:15 PM: Monsoon Session of Parliament | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11am on 9th August

12:10 pm: Ruckus by Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament

12:00 pm: AAP will join Opposition parties' protest led by Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to support farmers. If the Opposition's protest is led by a party leader like Rahul Gandhi, then, why would we go? He hasn't been successful in raising farmers' issues: AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta

11:40 am: Monsoon Session | Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha stream into the well of House over 'Pegasus Project' media report, raise slogans of 'Disclose Pegasus'

11:24 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon due to continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs

11:10 am: Lok Sabha Speaker urges Opposition MPs to not disrupt House proceedings, adjourns the House till 12 noon

11:00 am: Lok Sabha proceedings begin for the day, Opposition MPs raise slogans over 'Pegasus Project' media report

10:45 am: Congress appoints K Muraleedharan as the chairman of Campaign Committee of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

10:30 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders meet to discuss over strategy for the remaining period of Parliament.

10:00 am: Opposition leaders arrive at Parliament; meeting over strategy for the remaining period of Parliament session begins in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

