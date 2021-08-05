New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Centre on Thursday has lined up seven Bills in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing. The Bills for consideration are: 'The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Arunachal Pradesh'.' The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 will be introduced by Minister Bhupinder Yadav. The Bill is for better coordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index.

The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, will be moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Bill provides for the maintenance of essential defence services so as to secure the security of the nation and the life and property of the public at large. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary will move The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021 and The Appropriation (No.3) Bill,2021.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill further to amend the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972, as passed by the Lok Sabha for consideration. She will also move the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021. There are statutory resolutions to be moved by the opposition on the ordinances issued by the government. The government on Wednesday passed three Bills in 45 minutes amid din in the House

Here are the LIVE Updates of Parliament's Monsoon Session:

1:20PM: 75% of our stolen heritage was returned during the 7 years of PM Modi: G Kishan Reddy (in file photo), Union Minister for Culture & Tourism in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha

1:00 PM: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs

12:20 pm: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by the Opposition

12:00 pm: As a first-time MP, I'm disappointed. Some serious action should be taken. I hope they file a case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against these people: Mahesh Jethmalani, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP on disruption by Opposition MPs in Parliament

11:45 am: It's a display of his mindset. It seems that he views Adivasis from same mindset. This is a serious issue, but I would refrain from commenting further: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh's 'Anguthachap Adivasis' remark

11:30 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs

11:15 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:30 am amid protests by Opposition MPs

10:55 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presiding over a high-level meeting with his top ministers before the Lok Sabha assembles for the day.

10:45 am: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed three Bills amid protests from the opposition. The Bills were passed in approximately 45 minutes of the House proceedings.

10:35 am: The opposition MPs demanded a discussion on the Pegasus issue but the Chairman rejected the demand. The opposition has alleged that the government was undermining Parliament.

10:25 am: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, “Opposition is united in spite of Modi Govt’s efforts to break the unity. We demand first a discussion on the Pegasus scandal and its impact on national security with a reply by the Home Minister. Then repeal of the 3 black farm laws with a discussion on farmers’ concerns."

10:10 am: They (TMC MPs) are conspiring to tarnish Parliament with their legacy of violence. They resorted to vandalism. They're trying to repeat Bengal violence in Parliament. This is a fit case to end membership of such MPs: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on suspension of TMC MPs y'day

10:00 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives the notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of Lok Sabha over the Pegasus issue

