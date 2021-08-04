New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajya Sabha Floor leaders of "like-minded" Opposition parties will meet today at senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament at 10 am to chalk out floor strategy. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned repeatedly on Tuesday amid ruckus by Opposition members over several key issues. Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called a breakfast meeting to discuss the strategy to take on the BJP-led government in the remaining part of the monsoon session of parliament on issues being raised by opposition including alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware. Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament's Monsoon Session:

10:50 am: Rahul Gandhi is committed to problems of poor. He's trying to get all political parties together. He requested them to forget regional politics in the interest of our liberty, Constitution & democracy. We want to have discussion on Pegasus &other issues: RS LoP Mallikarjun Kharge

10:45 am: Opposition Floor leaders from Rajya Sabha of like-minded parties to meet today at LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament at 10 AM today to chalk out floor strategy.

10:30 am: Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks with the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Old Nangal area recently.

10:15 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.

10:00 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan