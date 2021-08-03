New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following the ruckus created by Opposition MPs in the parliament. Before this, the Lok Sabha of the Parliament has been adjourned till 12 noon. While the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla asked parliamentarians to maintain decorum in the House, the Opposition MPs continued with repeated sloganeering on various issues. The Upper House of the Parliament was also adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday following an uproar by Opposition MPs on various issues.

Earlier today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report. For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation. The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament's Monsoon Session:

1:35 pm: Movement of pilgrims through the Kartarpur Corridor was suspended in March 2020 due to #COVID19 pandemic. Furthermore, Pakistan's National Command and Operations Centre has banned all travel from India citing a surge in COVID cases in India since April 2021: MoS Home in Lok Sabha

1:26 pm: Delhi: Business Advisory Committee Meeting of Rajya Sabha will be held later today

1:20 pm: A National Population Policy was formulated in 2000 with the long-term objective of attaining population stabilization by 2045. Several initiatives have been taken under the National Family Planning Program, providing a broad range of services: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha

1:16 pm: OCI Cardholders are not required to carry their old passports while travelling to/from India. They are allowed to travel on the strength of their existing OCI Cards bearing old passport number along with the new passport: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha

1:10 pm: UP govt has sent proposal for renaming "Jhansi Railway Station" as "Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station”. As per laid down procedure, comments/views of agencies concerned have been sought. Further action will be taken after the comments/views are received: MoS Home in Lok Sabha

1:05 pm: Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour in their 25th report has recommended that the Government should explore ways and means to put money in the bank accounts of the informal workers during adverse conditions like #COVID19: Lok Sabha Secretariat

12:55 pm: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.

12:40 pm: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.

12:30 pm: Delhi Police has reported that an SIT of Crime Branch has been constituted to investigate three cases registered at Police Station Vasant Kunj (North) regarding violence in JNU Campus in Jan 2020: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha

12:27 pm: The investigation conducted inter-alia includes the examination of witnesses, collection and analysis of footage and examination of identified suspects. As reported by Delhi Police, no arrest has been made in these cases: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha

12:20 pm: There's no separate Public Service Commission in Puducherry as it does not come under the definition of 'State', in so far as Article 315 (1) of Constitution is concerned: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha on any plan to set up separate public service commission for Puducherry

12:10 pm: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal offers wheat stalk to BJP MP Hema Malini, as SAD-BSP continue to protest at Parliament over Centre's farm laws

12:00 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana at 12:30 pm today.

11:45 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm following a ruckus by Opposition MPs, who are protesting in the House over different issues.

11:30 AM: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid uproar in the House. Opposition MPs gathered at the Well of the House, protesting over various issues.

11:07 am: PM also mentioned that we will leave no stone unturned to fulfill commitment to the people. PM spoke about e-Rupi. It'll have a targeted and purpose-specific benefit for people. Many schemes are sometimes used for some other purpose but e-Rupi will resolve it: V Muraleedharan

11:03 am: Parliament is being insulted by the acts of opposition in both the Houses. The person who snatched the paper and tore it is not repentant of his acts. Comments made by a senior MP regarding the passage of Bills is derogatory: Union Minister V Muraleedharan

11:01 am: PM started with happy news that July has brought in. We had Rs 1.16 lakh cr GST collection. News from Tokyo Olympics, whether it's bronze by PV Sindhu or achievements of hockey teams, has come in July: Union Minister V Muraleedharan after BJP parliamentary party meet

10:58 am: BJP parliamentary party welcomes the decision of the govt's approval of OBC quota in medical and dental colleges: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi after BJP parliamentary party meeting

10:55 am: Y'day, a tweet was posted by TMC (MP Derek O'Brien). PM said it is an insult to people who elected MPs. PM expressed anguish. '...Making papri chaat' was an insulting comment. Tearing of papers, throwing them & not apologising is arrogance is what PM said: Union Min Pralhad Joshi

10:51 am: BJP Parliamentary party meeting held today in Delhi. PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda and other leaders were present.

10:45 am: Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders ride bicycles to the Parliament, after the conclusion of their breakfast meeting.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders ride bicycles to the Parliament, after the conclusion of their breakfast meeting. pic.twitter.com/5VF6ZJkKCN — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

10:40 am: Rahul Gandhi knows Pegasus is a threat for not only an individual but country. If anyone is spying on constitutional rights of privacy & expression, it's a serious concern. Oppn wants discussion but Centre is not letting us. Centre should come clean: Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena

10:35 am: Single most important thing in my view is that we unite this force. The more this voice (of the people) unites, the more powerful this voice will become, the more difficult it'll become for BJP-RSS to suppress it: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at meeting with opposition leaders.

10:30 am: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skips Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's breakfast meet at Constitution Club in Delhi.

10:27 am: EAM Dr S Jaishankar, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders arrive for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting.

10:20 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Constitution Club for a meeting with Opposition party floor leaders from Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha.

10:10 am: Opposition Party floor leaders from Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha arrive for a breakfast meeting being hosted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Constitution Club. Strategy for Monsoon session to be discussed.

9:55 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.

9:43 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.

9:30 am: Congress MP Ripun Bora gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Assam -Mizoram border clash.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan