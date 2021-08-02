LIVE Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the Centre is also mulling ending the monsoon session "prematurely", looking at the "opposition's unity" against it over the Pegasus report.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Both Houses of the Parliament -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- will assembly once again on Monday after the washout. However, the Parliament is expected to witness another stormy session as opposition might once again target the government over the Pegasus snooping charges. The opposition, led by the Congress, wants to have a debate over the Pegasus report and wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to be a part of the discussions.

However, the government is not keen on a discussion over the Pegasus report and wants to have debates over topics related to the common man. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the Centre is also mulling ending the monsoon session "prematurely", looking at the "opposition's unity" against it over the Pegasus report.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Monsoon Session:

9:03 am: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw likely to meet representatives of social media firms this month, reports ANI.

8:51 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to have a discussion in the House on 'Pegasus Project' media report, in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister.

8:38 am: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Tribunals Reforms Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill seeks to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Customs Act, 1962, the Airports Authority of India Act, 1994, the Trade Marks Act, 1999 and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Act, 2001.

8:20 am: The Centre, however, is not keen on a debate over the Pegasus report and wants to have discussions over topics related to the common man.

8:15 am: Parliament will resume functioning today once again. However, it is expected that the ruckus over the Pegasus report will continue even today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma