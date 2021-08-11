New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 PM on Wednesday as Opposition parties raised slogans over various issues while Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was making a remark on the conduct of some members in the House the day before. As the Hosue assembled for the day, Naidu expressed deep anguish over some opposition MPs climbing on the Table in the House on Tuesday, saying he couldn't sleep because of the sacrilege of the temple of democracy. Referring to Tuesday's events, Naidu said Parliament, the apex legislature of the country, is regarded as the "temple of democracy".

The Table area where officers and reporters of the House, the Secretary-General and the Presiding Officer sit is considered as the holy sanctum sanctorum of the House, he said. A certain degree of sacredness is attached to this place, Naidu said, and added in temples, devotees are allowed only up to this sanctum sanctorum and not beyond. Entering this sanctum sanctorum of the House in itself is an act of sacrilege and it has become a routine over the years, he said. Naidu further said he "spent a sleepless night last night".

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament's Monsoon Session:

1:00 pm: We will make an effort to see that the new Parliament building is constructed before 15th August (in 2022) and when the nation completes 75 years of Independence, we celebrate it in the new Parliament building: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

12:40 PM: I urge all the MPs, that the House be run in accordance with Parliamentary traditions & its dignity maintained. Sloganeering and raising of banners are not a part of our Parliamentary traditions. They (MPs) should express themselves from their seats: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

12:32 pm: I always expect the MPs to maintain the dignity of the House. There have been debates, agreements and disagreements in the House but its dignity was never lowered: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

12:25 pm: House functioned for only 74 hrs & 46 minutes. The total productivity was 22%. A total of 20 Bills were passed, including the OBC Bill which was passed with the unanimous consent of all parties. I thank the PM & the Leaders of all parties who contributed to the House: LS Speaker

12:16 pm: We also wanted a comprehensive discussion on fuel price hike, farm issues, inflation, vaccination status but to no avail. Bills were passed within 7-8 minutes, and our appeals were left unheard: Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha

12:12 pm: Despite our constant appeals to discuss 'Pegasus, the issue was not taken up (in the House). When there is a global discussion over it, with France, Germany, Hungary discussing it, why have our demands been ignored?: Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Congress leader in LS

12:06 pm: But there was continuous obstruction this time. This could not be resolved. Last two years were more productive, as far as Busines in the House is concerned. The proceedings had continued till late in the night and MPs had made active contribution even during COVID: Om Birla

12:00 pm: I am hurt by the fact that the proceedings of the House did not take place as per expectations in this Session. I always make an effort to see that maximum Business takes place in the House & discussions are held over issues related to the public: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

11:50 am: Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die, as opposed to its scheduled date August 13. Government took the sudden decision to adjourn it; there was no discussion on important issues. It only wants to paint Opposition in bad light: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Cong in Lok Sabha

11:40 am: I saw PM Modi for the first time today. When everything is over, he shows up. Centre passed bills without discussion, except for discussion on OBC Bill. Bills were passed within minutes, another record by the govt...This govt doesn't broadcast when Opposition speaks: AR Chowdhury

11:30 am: OBC bill will be helpful, especially in UP. Post-independence, no caste census under Congress, last was done in 1931... This demand for caste census has been there for a long time, it will benefit OBCs and a caste census should take place, indeed: BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya,

11:15 am: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die. The Monsoon Session was scheduled to go on till 13th August

11:03 am: Ruckus by Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. House adjourned till 12 noon

11:00 am: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu gets emotional as he speaks about yesterday's ruckus by Opposition MPs in the House. All sacredness of this House was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the tables and some climbed on the tables, he says

10:50 am: RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to take action against Opposition MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha, yesterday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, and other BJP MPs met Naidu over the same, this morning: Sources

10:45 am: Delhi | A meeting of Floor Leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is underway in Parliament

10:40 am: We'll take a decision on it today: Union Min V Muraleedharan on ruckus by Opposition MPs demanding withdrawal of farm laws in Rajya Sabha yesterday. Congress MP Partap S Bajwa yesterday climbed on top of a table, moved Rule Book towards Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha during the session

10:35 am: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives notice for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on Centre's farm laws

10:30 am: Opposition meeting begins in Parliament to chalk out strategy ahead of today's session.

10:25 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on 'Pegasus project' media report

10:10 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of rising fuel prices

10:00 am: A meeting of Floor Leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held today in Chamber of Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan