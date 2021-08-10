LIVE Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: The ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament, which began on July 19, has been continously disrupted amid protest by opposition over the Pegasus snooping row.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: A three-line whip has been issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for Tuesday and Wednesday. The whip has been issued as the Centre is planning to introduce key bills in the House as the monsoon session of the Parliament enters its final week. The BJP will also holds its parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Centre's future course of action.

The ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament, which began on July 19, has been continously disrupted amid protest by opposition over the Pegasus snooping row. The opposition wants a debate over the issue in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, the Centre has refused to have a debate over Pegasus report, saying "issues related to comman man must be discussed".

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Parliament Monsoon Session:

9:02 hours: Just In: Congress MP Ripun Bora has given the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding discussion on rising fuel prices.

8:39 hours: Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, in the government said that a detailed briefing followed by a plan of action is expected to be charted out in the three-day meeting beginning August 10.

8:21 hours: The BJP will also hold its parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. It comes ahead of a series of meetings that PM Modi is supposed to hold with his Council of Ministers this week in which he is likely to discuss the Centre's future course of action.

8:15 hours: The BJP is looking at the passage of crucial bills in the Parliament as the monsoon session enters its final week.

8:00 hours: A three-line whip has been issued by the BJP for its MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for Tuesday and Wednesday.

