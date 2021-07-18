Parliament Monsoon Session: The monsoon session of the Parliament will begin from July 19 and continue till August 13. The session will be held from 11 am to 6 pm in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day before the beginning of the monsoon session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a crucial all-party meet in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and DMK's Tiruchi Siva.

The monsoon session of the Parliament will begin from July 19 and continue till August 13. The session will be held from 11 am to 6 pm in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that MPs, who have not been vaccinated, are required to submit a negative RT-PCR test report before entering the Parliament premises.

"According to the health safety protocol, arrangements have been made for the honourable members to sit in the house with social distancing. 280 members will be able to participate in the proceedings of the house by sitting in the Lok Sabha chamber and 259 in the gallery," he said in a Tweet in Hindi earlier.

Centre likely to introduce 15 bills in monsoon session

Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, have said that the Centre is expected to take up 15 bills in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament. The sources said that this includes DNA Technology Bill, Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens, Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, Tribunal Reforms Bill and Factoring Regulation Amendment Bill.

According to the 'Tentative list of government legislative and financial business expected to be taken up during the Sixth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha' that starts July 19, the Centre has listed 23 bills to be tabled in the Lower House during the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Of the 23 bills listed by the Centre, 17 will be new bills while six have already been introduced, of which two will be introduced to replace the existing ordinances.

The Centre is also expected to table the Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing. The bill has been already introduced on February 13 in Lok Sabha and not referred to Standing Committee.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma