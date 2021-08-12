Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: Complete list of Bills passed in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Monsoon Session of Parliament came to an end on Wednesday (August 11), two days earlier than it was supposed to officially end. The session, which began on July 19, was scheduled to end on August 13 but both the houses were adjourned on Wednesday amid the unrelenting opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row and the three farm laws. This parliament session has been the most unproductive amid several disruptions.
Here is a look at Bills passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in the LS (Lok Sabha) and RS (Rajya Sabha).
1. Ministry of AYUSH
- The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill: August 10 & 11
- The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill: August 10 & 11
2. Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
- The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill: August 9 & 10
3. The Ministry of Finance
- The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill: August 6 & 9
- The Tribunals Reforms Bill: August 3 & 9
- The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill: August 9 & 4
- The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill: August 2 & 11
- The Appropriation (No.4) Bill: July 28
- The Appropriation (No.3) Bill: July 28
- The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill: July 28 & August 3
4. Ministry of Education
- The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill: August 6 & 9
5. Ministry of Tribal Affairs
- The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill: August 9 & 5
6. Ministry of Corporate Affairs
- The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill: August 9 & 4
7. Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change
- The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill: August 4 & 5
8. Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
- The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill: August 4 & July 30
9. Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
- The Inland Vessels Bill: July 29 & August 2
10. Ministry of Defence
- The Essential Defence Services Bill: August 3 & 5
11. Ministry of Civil Aviation
- The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill: July 29 & August 4
Posted By: Sugandha Jha
