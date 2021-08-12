Monsoon Session of Parliament which began on July 19, was scheduled to end on August 13 but both the houses were adjourned on Wednesday amid the unrelenting opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row and the three farm laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Monsoon Session of Parliament came to an end on Wednesday (August 11), two days earlier than it was supposed to officially end. The session, which began on July 19, was scheduled to end on August 13 but both the houses were adjourned on Wednesday amid the unrelenting opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row and the three farm laws. This parliament session has been the most unproductive amid several disruptions.

Here is a look at Bills passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in the LS (Lok Sabha) and RS (Rajya Sabha).

1. Ministry of AYUSH

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill: August 10 & 11

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill: August 10 & 11

2. Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill: August 9 & 10

3. The Ministry of Finance

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill: August 6 & 9

The Tribunals Reforms Bill: August 3 & 9

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill: August 9 & 4

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill: August 2 & 11

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill: July 28

The Appropriation (No.3) Bill: July 28

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill: July 28 & August 3

4. Ministry of Education

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill: August 6 & 9

5. Ministry of Tribal Affairs

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill: August 9 & 5

6. Ministry of Corporate Affairs

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill: August 9 & 4

7. Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill: August 4 & 5

8. Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill: August 4 & July 30

9. Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

The Inland Vessels Bill: July 29 & August 2

10. Ministry of Defence

The Essential Defence Services Bill: August 3 & 5

11. Ministry of Civil Aviation

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill: July 29 & August 4

